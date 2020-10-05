Instagram Model Lucy Robson Bares Killer Cleavage In Low-Cut Dress While Holding A Golf Club

Instagram model Lucy Robson put her curves on display in a stunning photo for her latest upload. In the snap, she was photographed outdoors wearing a low-cut dress that flaunted her killer cleavage while she held a putter.

The British beauty is known for showcasing her jaw-dropping figure while working on her golf game, and in this pic she showed off a club along with her figure. She was captured outside standing in front of a row of bushes, and the sun lit up the greenery behind her.

Robson was shot from the thighs up as she turned her body slightly to the side with her left leg placed forward. Her hands were placed in front of her midsection as she gripped the shaft of the putter with her right hand, and rested the head in her left palm. Her long blond hair was parted in the middle and it flowed down her back. Robson had a smirk across her gorgeous face as she looked off-camera.

The 25-year-old sported a body-hugging white dress that had a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps that left her arms exposed. It was short and had a frilled bottom that gave a hint of her toned legs. She accessorized with a pendant necklace. Robson’s near-flawless skin popped against the green backdrop, and it glistened under the sunlight. The outfit wrapped tightly around her chest, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her assets that were embellished by the low-cut number.

For the caption, the Cal Poly product mentioned this was a rare sighting of her showing a smile, and asked followers to guess what she was thinking while the photo was taken. Robson tagged the ubiquitous online retailer Fashion Nova, and added open-mouth and clubs emoji to the caption before uploading the image on Monday.

Many of the golfer’s 873,000 Instagram followers took notice of the snap, and nearly 22,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over three hours after it went live. Robson had more than 350 comments in that short time as her replies were littered with heart and fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments and responses to the caption.

“Love everything about you,” one admirer wrote.

“Stunning, thinking about dinner?” a follower asked.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” a fan commented while adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

“Teeing off after the photo shoot, or lunch,” another added.

