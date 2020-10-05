Sofia Bevarly Looks Smoking Hot In An Animal-Print Bikini

Sofia Bevarly took to her Instagram page to share a sultry set of snaps that captured her in some skimpy attire. In the October 5 photo, Sofia rocked an animal-print bikini, much to the delight of her 1.4 million fans.

The update was composed of two new images that added some serious heat to her page. The first shot showed the model posing in front of a massive rock. She appeared to be on a beach, and sand covered both of her knees. Sofia rested her head in one hand as she averted her gaze off-camera. She draped the opposite arm near her knee, covering the lower portion of her figure. Sofia captured her audience’s attention by flaunting her bronze body in a sexy swimsuit.

The Florida-born beauty sported an animal-print top with a double set of straps that showcased her toned shoulders and arms. The garment had tiny, triangular cups that dipped low on her chest, leaving her bronze bust well on display. She teamed the look with an unbuttoned, white blouse that draped off of her arms.

Sofia wore her long, brunette tresses swept over her forehead and they spilled messily over one shoulder. Her look included a small amount of bling in the form of a ring on each hand. The second photo was just as hot and featured a spectacular view of the bottom of Sofia’s suit.

The bikini bottoms were patterned with the same print as her top and didn’t leave much to the imagination. The image was cropped above Sofia’s navel, but her rock-hard abs were at the center of the frame. She playfully grabbed at the waistband of the suit, exposing a tease of her shapely thighs, which were covered in sand. The front of the suit dipped in a deep V below her navel, and its tight fit highlighted her tiny midsection.

Fans have been loving the photo so far. Within an hour of the update going live, it managed to earn over 17,000 like and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Sofia’s fit figure while others used emoji instead.

“Wow great shot and beautyfulllll model, respect,” one follower gushed, adding several thumbs-up emoji to their comment.

“Slow down for curves. Sofia is a stunner!” a second follower wrote.

“Your pics always turn out so lovely, must be the subject matter. Thanks for sharing with us babe,” another chimed in with a set of red hearts.

“I don’t think anyone else can be as cute and gorgeous as you Sofia,” one more added.