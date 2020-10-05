Isabella Buscemi Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Butterfly Lingerie

Miami-based bombshell Isabella Buscemi stunned thousands of social media users on Monday, October 5, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old influencer was photographed on a large bed for the two-photo slideshow. Isabella situated herself in the center of each frame and struck two seductive poses.

In the first image, her body faced the camera while she posed on her hands and knees. She popped her backside out and pushed her chest forward, emitting sexy energy. She wore a pout on her face as she shot a sultry glance directly at the camera’s lens.

The second snapshot displayed Isabella from the front as she sat on her knees with one hand on her locks and the other on her backside. She smiled widely, exuding a happy vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted slightly off-center and styled in large waves that fell around her back and shoulders.

Isabella showed off her famous figure in revealing lingerie from Zaful, an online clothing company. The skimpy, cut-out bra featured embroidered pink and purple butterflies over the cups and put her massive cleavage on show. She teamed the undergarment with a pair of matching thong panties that showcased her curvy hips. The briefs’ high-waisted sides, which were lifted up past the model’s hipbones, drew the eye to her slim midriff. She accessorized with her signature nameplate necklace.

Isabella revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed at Casa Malca, a beach resort in Tulum, Mexico. In the caption, the model tagged the Instagram handle of Hollywoodperfectsmile, a dental group.

The sizzling series garnered more than 20,000 likes within just one hour after going live, proving to be a hit with social media users. Dozens of fans also commented on the post to vocalize their praise, complimenting the model’s figure, her beauty, and her scanty ensemble.

“So beautiful and sexy,” one individual wrote, adding numerous red heart, heart-eyes, and lips emoji.

“Ok but this set plus you baby,” chimed in another admirer, filling their comment with heart-eye emoji.

“Wowwww sexy mama looking good baby,” a third fan asserted.

“That wonderful smile, you’re so beautiful,” a fourth user added, following their sentence with a string of pink-heart emoji.

The beauty is constantly updating her social media feed with smoking-hot content. Just yesterday, she posted a video in which she rocked a tiny red and white bikini while promoting Bang Energy alongside Yaslen Clemente, as reported by The Inquisitr. That footage received more than 19,000 likes.