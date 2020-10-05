Arianny Celeste Stretches Out Poolside In A Semi-Sheer Cover Up

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken poolside in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated. The shot was a throwback to when she was still pregnant with her son Raiden Beckham King, whose picture she shared on her Instagram page a week ago to celebrate his arrival.

Arianny was perched on the ground near a pristine pool surrounded by skyscrapers. She rocked a cover up from designer Camila Coelho and the retailer Revolve, making sure to tag the Instagram pages of both brands in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The garment featured thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a square neckline. The entire piece was crafted from a crocheted fabric, and Arianny layered it over some type of white bikini that covered up any NSFW areas. The bold red color of the crocheted material looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the neutral hue of her swimwear allowed the cover up to be the focal point.

The fabric stretched over Arianny’s baby bump before cascading down around her hips, leaving her curvaceous legs on full display. The piece had slits on the side that showed off a bit more skin, and the bottom portion draped around her as she posed with her legs bent.

Arianny added several accessories to complete the look, including a pair of mixed metal bangles on one wrist and a rubber bracelet on the other. She also had on a straw hat that protected her stunning features from the sunlight. The hat was placed atop her brunette locks, which tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves.

She gazed at the camera, adjusting the brim of her hat with one hand as she showcased her curvaceous figure. She commented about how grateful she was to be pregnant in the summer in the caption, and her fans loved the share. The post racked up over 12,400 likes within three hours, and it also received 120 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“You are truly flawless,” one fan wrote.

“Looking spicy,” another follower commented.

“So beautiful,” a third fan remarked, including a variety of emoji in his comment, such as a trio of flame emoji.

“Queen,” another added.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny flaunted her baby bump in a casual yet cute t-shirt dress crafted from a printed pink material. The garment had a crew neck and silhouette that highlighted Arianny’s voluptuous figure, and a scandalously high slit on one side showed off plenty of her toned thighs. She took the pictures while out shopping at Westfield Century City, a shopping mall in Los Angeles.