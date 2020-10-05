Maren Morris Sizzles In A Bold Green Mini Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Country crooner Maren Morris stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in which she rocked a bold mini dress. Maren stood on what looked like a porch area, with a large set of dark wooden double doors visible behind her, complete with an electronic keypad and glass panes. A striped rug with white fringe was laid out in front of the door, and over top of that lay a welcome mat.

Maren remained the focal point of the shot, however, in her eye-catching ensemble. The garment she wore was from the brand Dundas World, and she made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the picture. She also tagged a few additional people behind the overall look, giving credit to her glam squad, including makeup artist Lorrie Turk, stylist Dani Michelle, and hairstylist Laci Matteson.

The garment had a closed neckline, with the fabric draping over her chest and shoulders. The look featured a long-sleeve silhouette with a bit of sculptural detail in the shoulders, and the entire piece was crafted from a bright green fabric with a very subtle print.

The dress had a horizontal band that provided a defined waist, and two halves of the skirt fell down her toned legs in a tulip style. The hem grazed her thigh, leaving plenty of her sculpted legs on display.

Maren accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and strappy gold high heeled sandals that added a hint of sparkle to the look. Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back in a textured up-do, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She crossed one arm in front of her and had the other bent as she gazed off into the distance.

A pumpkin was visible towards the left bottom corner of the frame, and Maren amplified the Halloween-inspired vibe of the post by pairing the picture with a quote from the movie Hocus Pocus.

Maren’s fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 32,000 likes within one hour of going live, including a like from reality television star Kristin Cavallari, as well as 184 comments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Green looks phenomenal on you!” another follower added.

“I LOVE that you’re killing it as a new mom and career woman!!” a third fan remarked.

“Motherhood looks fabulous on you,” another commented, including a flame emoji in the remark.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the country star shared a series of snaps documenting the look she wore to the Academy of Country Music Awards. She posed in front of a branded backdrop wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and green embellishments.