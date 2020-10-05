Yaslen Clemente Showcases Insane Figure In Skimpy Light Blue Bikini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent pulses racing around the world on Monday, October 5, when she updated her Instagram account with some jaw-dropping new photos of herself.

The 23-year-old influencer was photographed outdoors for the two-slide series. Yaslen was centered in both frames as she switched between two sexy poses.

In the first image, she sat down on her shins on a large lounger and posed from her left side. She popped her backside out as her hands rested on her knees, highlighting her curvaceous form. Her head was rotated to the left, and she stared directly into the camera’s lens as she wore a pout on her face.

In the second snapshot, she leaned back into her elbows to showcase her figure from the front.

Her blond hair was in natural-looking waves. She also sported a wide brim straw hat over the locks, likely to keep the sun out of her face.

The model flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy light blue bikini. The bandeau-style top wrapped around the model’s chest and looked to be made out of satin. The garment tied in the front as it exposed a great deal of cleavage and underboob, drawing the eye to her chest. The suit’s matching, scanty, thong bottoms highlighted her hips and displayed her bodacious derriere. The high-waisted side straps, which were tied into bows, called attention to her slim core.

Yaslen revealed that she was photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the post’s caption, she stated that the bikini was designed and manufactured by her swimwear brand, Bikinis By Yas.

The photo set received a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 36,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 400 followers headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the model’s figure, good looks, and swimsuit.

“Looking so gorgeous in this blue bikini,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji to the compliment.

“My jaw literally just dropped,” a second fan chimed in.

“Amazing as always my love,” gushed a third admirer, filling the comment with fire, red heart, lips, and clapping-hands emoji.

“You always bring the heat. Wow you are pure, so gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted, following the sentiment with fire and red-heart emoji.

The stunner has showed off her insane figure in many of her swimsuit designs on Instagram lately. On September 30, Yaslen shared a post in which she sported a cheeky monokini that sent plenty of users into a frenzy.