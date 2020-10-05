Saweetie’s Curves Sizzle In Bikini As She Struts Poolside For Latest Instagram Video

Rapper Saweetie sizzled in her most recent Instagram update, which was a video of the artist as she strutted confidently in a bikini that displayed her curvy figure and toned midsection.

The video started with Saweetie walking toward the camera in high heels, a swimsuit, and a cover-up that she wore at the ends of her arms. Midway through her confident red carpet strut, she dropped her oversized cover-up onto the ground. After she took a few more strides, she stopped and struck a sexy pose, which her videographer caught in a slow motion effect.

For the pose, she leaned her curvy hips to her right side as her right hand raised above her head and then moved to caress the side of her neck. Her left hand slowly moved from her toned upper thigh all the way up to her flat midsection.

Saweetie then lightly tapped both sides of her hips as she gazed into the camera and walked away from the shot.

The musician flaunted her slim physique in a pair of olive green bikini bottoms with a thong-style cut. Her top appeared to have a snakeskin print on it and included thin straps that wrapped around her neck. The cover-up matched the swimsuit, as it was light brown.

Saweetie accessorized with a beaded necklace that covered her entire neck, large hoop earrings, and a pair of large orange-tinted sunglasses. Her dark hair was fashioned into a neat, low-hanging bun.

The film appeared to be taken in her home’s backyard area, as there was a pool, multiple trees, and a glimpse of a residential building in the shot.

Saweetie’s fans were in awe of her latest update, which received well over 3,000 comments within an hour.

“That was literally perfect wtf,” one person stated.

Many other fans used the comments section to send jokes about how lucky her current boyfriend Quavo, who is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, is to be with someone as beautiful as her. The couple has reportedly been dating since September 2018, according to Us Weekly.

“Huncho do be the luckiest man on earth,” one follower admitted, who referred to the artist by his popular nickname.

“Quavo do not lose this woman,” a third person warned.

The “My Type” rapper has displayed her toned figure on her Instagram multiple times before, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In the post, Saweetie showcased her insane cleavage and hourglass shape in a lilac top that matched perfectly with her skirt.

Her October 5 post was shared with her 7.7 million followers and received over 400,000 views an hour after it went live.