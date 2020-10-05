Tyra Banks Embodies Minnie Mouse In Short Red Dress For ‘DWTS’ Live Show

Tyra Banks is the new host and executive producer for the current season of Dancing with the Stars. The supermodel is no stranger to rocking different types of attire and sported a playful number for the Disney theme last week. Banks embodied Minnie Mouse for the live show and took to Instagram to share with fans a number of pics in the outfit.

The 46-year-old stunned in a strapless red dress that was relatively low-cut. The attire displayed her decolletage and fell above her knees. The bottom half of the fiery garment featured large white spots and small silver jewels. Attached to the outfit was a long red poofy train. Banks completed her look with yellow heels while sporting half her long curly blond hair down and the rest in two side ponytails. She placed Minnie Mouse ears on top of her head and accessorized with a necklace. Banks kept her nails short for the occasion and slayed her costume.

The America’s Next Top Model judge treated her followers to three images within one slide.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a backdrop with the Dancing with the Stars and ABC logos in the background. Banks was snapped from the thighs-up and placed both hands on her hips. She tilted her head to the right and showcased her striking facial features.

In the next slide, Banks was captured from head-to-toe. She kept her hands on her hips and bent her left leg forward. The Life-Size actress looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the third and final frame, Banks was photographed on the ballroom. She held the microphone with her right hand while the jewels on her outfit shimmered in the light.

For her caption, Banks expressed how “absolutely MAGICAL” last week’s show was ahead of tonight’s episode.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“The most beautiful Minnie I have ever seen,” one user wrote.

“That black girl magic looking gorgeous Tyra,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are an amazing woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Please give me this look Ty Ty! It is to die for and would look even more amazing next to some SmizeCream!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Banks bragged about the Dancing with the Stars ratings, saying that they have been “turning up” each week and that many viewers are tuning in for the first time since she became the host.