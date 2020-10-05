‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Pleads With Kristen, Allie Gives Claire Shocking News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 reveal that there will be even more drama as the week rolls ahead in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) continue to stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to his involvement with Melinda Trask.

Melinda will force Eli’s hand when it comes to helping her get Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) convicted for the attempted murder of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Melinda blames Kristen for the death of her daughter, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), and is now looking to get her revenge by prosecuting her attempted murder case in hopes of throwing the book at her.

Melinda has told Eli that if he help her get a conviction that she’ll drop her investigation into his pregnant wife, Detective Lani Price (Sal Stowers), whom he knows illegally helped her friend Kristen escape from jail and leave the country to avoid the charges.

Now, Eli will come face to face with Kristen and beg her to help him keep Lani out of prison. He’ll ask Kristen to confess to her crimes and leave Lani’s name out of it. However, a confession would mean that Kristen would go to prison and be separated from her daughter, Rachel Isabella.

Meanwhile, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will have a heart-to-heart talk with her cousin, Claire Brady (Isabel Durant). Allie will Claire that her ex-boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is the father of her son, Henry, and that she got pregnant after Tripp raped her in London. However, Tripp tells a very different story about their encounter.

Claire will be shocked by Allie’s story, and she won’t want to believe that Tripp could be capable of sexually assaulting her cousin.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will realize that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is the person who has been plotting against him.

Philip was recently arrested after Jan Spears made an accusation with the police, and it seems that Philip will finally put the pieces of the puzzle together. Xander wants Philip’s job, and he’s looking to get him out of the picture for good. Of course, Philip won’t let Xander get away with the betrayal.

Finally, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will attempt to make amends with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). The pair didn’t part on good terms after Bonnie planted a kiss on her former lawyer and revealed that she had feelings for him. Justin, who has been through a rough year romantically, and was angered by the smooch before storming off upset.