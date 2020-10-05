Australian Model Madi Edwards Looks Smoking Hot While Lounging Outside In A Plunging White Bikini & Bucket Hat

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model returned to her page on Monday with a sizzling new series of snaps that have quickly been shown some love by her online audience.

The upload included a total of three snaps that captured the Aussie hottie in San Diego, California, per the geotag, where she ventured outside to enjoy the beautiful weather. Madi sat on a plush chair underneath the shade of a large red-and-white umbrella and held a glass of water in her hand as she struck a number of flirty poses for the camera.

A view of the cloudless blue sky could be seen in the background, indicating that it was a picture-perfect day to spend outdoors. Meanwhile, Madi herself looked camera-ready in a skimpy white bikini from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in the scanty two-piece that popped against her deep, allover tan. The set included a longsleeved top that fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline that made for a seriously busty display of cleavage, which was further enhanced by the number’s underwire cups.

Madi also sported a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as risque. She pushed her hips out to the side as she posed, emphasizing her killer curves that were exposed thanks to the garment’s daringly high-cut and cheeky design. It also featured a thick waistband that sat at an angle over her midsection, drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs.

The social media star completed her look with a silver watch, as well as a trendy stack of necklaces that peeked out from underneath her platinum locks. She also sported a corduroy bucket hat on top of her head for some additional relief from the golden sun.

The post has only been live for a short time, but it has already made an impression on the beauty’s thousands of fans. It earned more than 2,000 likes within just 20 minutes of being shared, as well as several comments and compliments.

“HOW ARE YOU SO CUTE,” one person wrote.

“Insane,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Really charming,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi has been keeping her followers entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps recently. On Sunday, the star heated things up with a trio of selfies in which she rocked a revealing lace bra with a low-cut neckline. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 18,000 likes and 140 comments to date.