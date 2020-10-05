J Balvin & McDonald’s Announce The Company’s Second Celebrity Collaboration In Recent Months

According to a report from CNN, McDonald’s announced it will create another celebrity meal with Latin pop singer J Balvin. The fast-food chain’s last collaboration with rapper Travis Scott was a huge success, so they decided to take advantage of another celebrity endorsement.

Balvin is just the second celebrity, alongside Scott, to appear on the restaurant’s menu since Michael Jordan did so in 1992. Balvin is also the very first Latino musician McDonald’s has worked with.

It is not surprising that McDonald’s wanted to partner with Balvin, as he is currently the third-most streamed artist on Spotify and has 56 million monthly listeners on the app. The musician recently became hugely popular around the world after making hit songs with musicians like Cardi B and Dua Lipa.

The company’s chief marketing officer, Morgan Flatley, stated that Balvin has been loyal to McDonald’s in the past.

“He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S.,” Flatley remarked.

In an exclusive interview with Complex, the artist explained how much it meant to him to receive the rare endorsement.

“It is crazy because we’re talking about Michael Jordan and Travis Scott, so it’s a blessing,” he said.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Just like the most recent collaboration, Balvin’s special will include all his favorite items from the menu. “The J Balvin Meal” is set to include a Big Mac without pickles, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. The promotion is expected to be available starting today and go through November 1. McDonald’s is further encouraging people to take advantage of the limited offer by including the Oreo McFlurry for free when customers order on the app.

The 35-year-old felt that the partnership will help expand his career, helping him to connect with his current fans while also exposing his music to many who do not know him yet. He felt it would be a “win win” for both the fast-food chain and himself.

As far as the decision to collaborate with McDonald’s, Balvin stated it was a rather easy one. He recalled that the restaurant was very special to him growing up after his family moved to the United States.

“When I had my very first chance to go to the States, it was like a dream to me, coming from Colombia to my first time having a McDonald’s meal. And when they called me saying that they wanted to work with me, I immediately said ‘yes’ because it connects with me and my childhood,” Balvin said during his interview with Complex.