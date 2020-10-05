Tom Bergeron Shares Adorable Photo Of Pup Sir Wembly Getting His Christmas On

Former Dancing With The Stars host Tom Bergeron shared an adorable picture of one of his dogs on Instagram on Monday, showing the pup playing with a Christmas toy even though the holiday is weeks away.

While most of the country is gearing up for Halloween, a mere three weeks away, Tom’s dog Sir Wembly appears to be more interested in America’s other favorite season. As can be seen in the Instagram post below, the pup appeared to be getting his Christmas on by playing with a Santa-shaped toy. Looking at the camera, the pooch appears to be giving an ear-to-ear grin, although of course, dogs can’t “smile” in the way that humans can. Regardless of the look on his face, he looked as if he was down for some playful fun.

The pup appeared to be hanging out on the carpet near a window that looked out onto what may be Tom’s back yard. In his paws he grasped what appeared to be a Santa Claus toy, possibly of 1960s or 1970s vintage.

In the caption, Bergeron noted that the pet is skipping right past the holiday that’s on everyone else’s mind.

In the comments, Tom is getting high praise for drawing attention to the holiday that takes place just before 2020 ends, hopefully bringing with it an end to the misery that this year has been, as one commenter noted.

“I can relate! I’m ready for this????show of a year to be over.???? Bring on Christmas and 2021,” wrote one commenter.

Others noted that they’ve missed seeing Tom on his former show.

“so cute! Missing you on my TV screen. Cannot watch DWTS without you on it,” said a fan.

Still other fans skipped commentary about unrelated issues in favor of focusing on the dog.

“What a happy dog..! Have a great week!,” wrote a user.

In fact, now that he’s unemployed and has some time on his hands, Bergeron appears to enjoy posting pictures and videos of his pets. Sir Wembly Falco, as he’s officially known, for example, is so popular that he has his own Instagram account, in which his owner features him playing, yawning, or otherwise being a dog.

Similarly, elsewhere on his main account Tom has posted pictures of other dogs, including those belonging to his adult children — he calls them his “granddoggers.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are still upset about the former host and his co-host, Erin Andrews, being replaced on DWTS by Tyra Banks.