Morgan Ketzner Looks Smoking Hot In A Peach Crop Top & Frayed Daisy Dukes

Bronzed beauty Morgan Ketzner flaunted her smoking hot curves in a racy outfit for her latest Instagram snap on Monday afternoon. The model complemented her sun kissed skin in a skimpy ensemble while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a teeny tiny peach-colored crop top. The shirt featured long sleeves that clung tightly to her toned arms. It also boasted a scooped neckline that exposed her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of Daisy Dukes. The lightly colored denim shorts wrapped snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips as they emphasized her muscular thighs in the process. However, it was her flat tummy and rock-hard abs that stole the show in the shot.

Morgan posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She she had one hand hanging at her side as the other rested on her thigh. She arched her back slightly and pulled her shoulders back.

In the background of the photo, a sliding door and a tile floor could be seen. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part for the pic. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over one of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 531,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 4,400 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 remarks on the pic during that time.

“The very beautiful and attractive truth I love your pretty smile, a true goddess,” one follower stated.

“Morgan, love, why you have to be so beautiful?” another gushed.

“Pretty little thing she is,” a third social media user gushed.

“Good Lord you are such a stunning young woman!” a fourth person declared.

The model has become known for rocking racy ensembles such as sexy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and teeny tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a black and white bikini on the beach. She added a beige knitted cardigan, which she allowed to hang off of her shoulders as she soaked up some sun. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 560 comments.