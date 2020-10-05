Rita Ora Rocks Corset With Shorts For Leather Ensemble

Rita Ora took to Instagram to treat her fans to a couple of new pics of herself. The former America’s Next Top Model judge loves fashion and enjoys rocking different types of outfits.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a black leather shirt with long sleeves, which she rolled up slightly. Over the top, Ora wore a corset-style top of the same color with a leather bodice. The cups were pointy and were reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic cone bra. Ora paired the ensemble with leather shorts that featured a large jeweled design on the left leg. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and showcased her legs. The entertainer styled her long blond locks in a wet style while sporting acrylic nails. Ora accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and a gold watch.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a chair with her legs crossed. Ora rested her left arm on the back of the seat and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the second slide, she raised one leg and placed one hand by her chest while resting it on the arm of the chair. Ora tilted her head to the right slightly and showcased her striking bone structure and her side profile.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these snapshots were taken.

In the tags, Ora credited David Koma for her attire.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 63,000 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“Rita honey you are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Ugh I need all your clothes!! You literally have the best style,” another person shared.

“YOU’RE A FREAKING QUEEN,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Your outfit is amazing,” a fourth admirer commented.

