‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Shauna’s Inner Battle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 6 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) may have some regrets. On her wedding day, she will face an inner storm, per Highlight Hollywood. Will she do the right thing and tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) how she deceived him or will she choose deceit?

Shauna Fulton’s Inner Battle

Both Shauna and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) come from a working-class background. Neither thought that they would have the luxurious life that they now enjoy. While Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) fell in love, Shauna knows the same cannot be said for her and Ridge. She feels conflicted about her past actions.

As B&B fans know, Quinn and Shauna plotted to break up “Bridge.” Shauna forwarded the previously signed divorce documents to Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor) from Ridge’s phone. She then pretended to be the dressmaker and ordered the attorney to file the papers. She then convinced her reluctant wedding officiant friend to wed her and the obviously inebriated Ridge. She knows that Ridge would never have married her had she and Quinn not manipulated the situation.

Ridge and Shauna are having a do-over wedding for the sake of their family and friends. Yet, she knows that her groom only agreed to the renewals for her sake and because Quinn pushed him into it. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will struggle with her conscience as she prepares for her big day.

Reaching A Breaking Point On The Bold and the Beautiful

Shauna will reach the point of no return when she makes her decision. She knows that she may not be able to live with herself if she makes the same mistake again. The first time around, she felt pressured to go ahead with the plot. Now, she knows that a ring doesn’t make a marriage. Even though she is Mrs. Ridge Forrester, she cannot make her husband love her.

Unbeknown to her, someone already knows the truth. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) eavesdropped on her video chat with Quinn, as seen in the above image. She learned everything and went straight to Ridge with the info. The dressmaker will be shocked when he learns how his wife has betrayed him. He thought that, at the very least, Shauna was his friend. He chose to stay married to her because he believed that he could trust her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things are about to change for Shauna and Quinn. The besties are about to have a rude awakening when they find out that their secret is out.