Eva Longoria, 45, Flashes Her Killer Legs In A Trench Coat & Black Leather Boots

Eva Longoria, 45, returned to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. The actress flashed her killer legs as she reminded her followers in the caption of the post that a new week meant that there were brand new goals to achieve.

In the sexy shot, Eva looked stunning as she posed in nothing but a dark gray trench coat. The garment boasted long sleeves that she had pulled up just underneath of her elbows. She tied the jacket together with a belt, which accentuated her tiny waist.

The coat was left open at the bottom to expose the Desperate Housewives star’s long, lean legs and thighs. She teamed the jacket with a pair of black leather boots. The shoes featured zippers on the side and pointed toes. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

Eva sat on a concrete structure with one knee bent and her legs crossed. She had one hand placed behind her for balance. Her other hand rested on her knee as she arched her back slightly and turned her head to the side in order to give a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a bright blue sky was visible. A gorgeous cityscape and some green foliage could also be seen.

Eva wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Eva’s over 8 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 120 messages in the comments section during that time.

“Very Pretty. Eva! As Always!” one follower stated.

“She is and always will be beautiful,” another gushed.

“Boots are phenomenal,” a third comment read.

“My wife would go crazy for those boots,” a fourth person wrote.

The actress’ fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport stunning ensembles in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting tight jeans, skimpy tops, and gorgeous dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eva recently drew the eye of her followers when she posed in a pair of distressed jeans, which she cuffed at the ends, and a black blazer. She added some thick-soled shoes and a leather handbag as well. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 123,000 likes and over 700 comments.