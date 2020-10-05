Davante Adams Throws Shade At Packer Organization For Ruling Him Out In Upcoming Game

According to a recent report from TMZ, Green Bay Packers number one wide receiver, Davante Adams, is clearly upset about missing his team’s upcoming “Monday Night Football” game against the Atlanta Falcons. Adams expressed his frustration in a tweet, which was deleted shortly after he posted it.

Adams considered his body healthy enough to help his squad to another victory, but the Packers medical staff believed otherwise. Due to the different beliefs about Adams’ health, the wide receiver felt disrespected.

“Sorry fans and friends I won’t be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” he tweeted.

Adams ended the message on a positive note despite the bitter tone some of his followers picked up on.

“Good luck out there my boys,” he added.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old suffered an injury to his hamstring during the club’s Week 2 competition against the Detroit Lions. Since then, it is expected that he will miss his second straight game tonight.

Last Thursday, the wide out assured reporters that he would not return to the field until he felt he was 100 percent ready.

“I will be making sure I feel normal — like before it happened — before I step out there. So we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case,” he said.

Green Bay officially listed Adams as questionable last week, as he was very limited in practices and workouts. Fans were hopeful about his return prior to the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints, as it was confirmed that Adams was working out a few hours before kickoff, but later was deemed unable to compete.

Adams is not the only player on the Packers to voice their frustration about being held out of games against their will due to a past injury. Right tackle Billy Turner endured knee problems during training camp, and felt he was ready to play during Week 2. Despite the fact that he suited up for the competition, he did not see any playing time. Afterwards, when he was questioned as to why he didn’t get in, Turner stated that the question should be directed towards those who made the decision.

“You gotta ask the coaching staff and the medical staff about that,” he remarked.

“I’m up and playing and I’m healthy and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Turner added.

Green Bay has been able to maintain a perfect 3-0 record so far in the season, even after dealing with inactive key players.