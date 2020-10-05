Miley Cyrus Slays In An Asymmetrical Zebra-Print Dress As She Teases An Announcement

Miley Cyrus gave her 115 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Monday when she shared a new post in which she teased that an announcement was coming. The news was accompanied by a flashy photo that saw the singer looking rocker-chic in a stunning zebra-print dress that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Miley slayed as she worked the camera in the bold, black-and-white frock. The tent-style garment flowed loosely over her body and boasted a unique, asymmetrical design that showcased her toned shoulders and eclectic tattoo collection, while its angled neckline teased a glimpse at her bronzed decolletage and chest. A pair of elbow-length gloves were also added to the eye-popping look that further highlighted the “Midnight Sky” hitmaker’s sculpted arms. She also wrapped a slinky, zebra-print scarf loosely around her neck.

The 27-year-old posed outside in the October 5 upload with a gorgeous array of luscious greenery behind her. She rested one hand on her hip to help accentuate her trim waist while gripping a shiny silver microphone in her other hand. Her platinum locks were styled down in her signature pixie mullet, or “pullet,” and were tucked behind her ears to show off the dainty earrings she accessorized with. The singer also added two thick gold bangles and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Miley did not provide much context to the news, leaving fans clueless about when it would actually come, however, she did tag the official MTV Instagram account in the caption. Those thinking that heading to the page may offer a bit more insight into the upcoming announcement would be left disappointed, as there has been no new information shared about the “Slide Away” songstress at the time of this writing.

In the caption of the post, Miley encouraged her fans to share their “best guess” at her announcement in the comment section. Many took the bait, with more than 4,700 people rushing to tout their theories about the impending news. Some guessed that the star would be releasing a new album soon, while several others predicted that she would soon be sharing the third installment of her “Backyard Sessions.”

“Collaboration with Dua Lipa,” one person guessed.

“Iconic backyard sessions, yep, we ready for it queen,” quipped another fan.

“Please give us another album, Queen! We need you more than ever,” a third follower commented.

“No matter what it is, it’s gonna be amazing,” remarked a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 250,000 likes within one hour of going live.

Miley has been giving her fans a number of treats lately from new music to steamy videos. The former Disney Channel star recently released a cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” Before that, she likely got pulses racing with a sultry video compilation in which she stripped for the camera.