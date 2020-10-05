Nata Lee Flaunts Cleavage In Open Top & Daisy Dukes: ‘I Love Open Spaces’

Model Nata Lee treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself in a skimpy outfit on Monday, and they showed the post a lot of love.

Nata wrote that she enjoyed spaces like the setting of the photo. Nearly 20,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 165 of them took the time to leave a comment on the post with many including the flame emoji to complete their messages.

“Gorgeous shot! I love those shorts. You are absolutely ‘Heather.’ So beautiful,” enthused one fan who used a sun and red heart-eye emoji.

“You are so yummy, looking! There is nothing sexier than those Daisies! Hot,” a second follower gushed, adding flames and hearts.

“Whoa! Stunning. I love all the spaces, but with you always,” wrote a third devotee who added a sun and a rose.

“Well, I suppose we all like something. I adore you too. You are so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous. A true desert rose,” a fourth Instagram user declared, including a flower, hearts, and flames.

In the picture, Nata stood amid a barren desert landscape complete with slightly ridged sand, rolling hills, and a small copse of trees in the background. The sky seemed hazy, and the model took center state in the setting.

She wore white high-top lace-up hiking shoes that she kept uptied. One of the model’s feet sank into the sandy ground, and she popped the other knee, standing on the ball of her other foot.

Nata posed with one hand behind her head, and the other arm rested on her trim thigh, revealing a short French manicure. She wore a see-through white crop top that she left open and tied right beneath her full bosom. The garment revealed a matching pushup bra with a plunge design. The undergarment pushed Nata’s large breasts up, and her rounded cleavage spilled over the top.

She paired the skimpy top with tiny light-wash Daisy Dukes with small rips that rode low on her hips, showcasing her flat navel and nipped-in waist. Nata’s pose emphasized the ratio of her curvy hips to mid-section.

Nata wore her blond highlighted hair in a loose messy bun, and plenty of it escaped from the hairdo and blew in the wind. She completed the outfit with a pair of dark round sunglasses, which slid low on her nose, showing off her gorgeous eyes as she looked off into the distance.

