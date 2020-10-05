‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Sonny’s Shocked, Ava’s Rattled, & Shocking Arrivals Are Ahead

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 5 hint that the residents of Port Charles face some major shockers over the next few days. It is slated to be a full run of five new shows and fans will not want to miss a minute of the action ahead.

Last week, Ava received a phone call from Ryan and General Hospital fans learned that he was the recipient of Nelle’s tell-all letter. According to SheKnows Soaps, Monday’s episode brings the rest of that ominous phone call. Ryan seems poised to generate some significant drama again and everybody should learn more during the October 5 show.

The sneak peek posted on the General Hospital Twitter page promises that a big secret will be stirring things up in Port Charles. Whatever it is this teaser references, it seems that things are about to turn upside down in some major sense.

Jason will propose a new plan to Sonny and this is surely connected to destroying Cyrus. At the same time, Lulu will dig into exposing him via a story with The Invader. Kim Delaney first pops up soon and the buzz is that she’ll be playing Jackie Templeton and presumedly work with Lulu.

Brook Lynn will try to seize an opportunity of some sort and she’ll soon receive a surprise from Monica.

Everybody will soon see what happens with Alexis and Ned too. They got drunk together at the bar and General Hospital spoilers tease that the two might take things too far once they’re in private. On Tuesday, she’ll regret her actions and on Friday, he’ll feel nervous.

General Hospital teasers note that Lulu will invite Dustin to move in with her. Unfortunately, Dante’s on his way home and it sounds as if Sonny may be one of the first to cross his path.

Molly will try to focus on her future with TJ while Willow makes some sort of major life decision. General Hospital teasers indicate that she’ll have numerous issues to manage.

Cameron and Josslyn will kiss, and they’ll be caught by Dev. General Hospital teasers note that there’s a lot more with this storyline coming during the next few days.

Sasha will confide in Valentin and Michael will focus on family. Ava surprises Carly with some kindness, and Elizabeth will feel reflective. Brando’s in the mix of things over the next few days and fans have a hunch there are big things on the horizon with him.

The sneak peek also suggests that Nina will be left stunned by something and Valentin will quip that people had better start praying.

Will there be news regarding Nelle’s true fate? Her body was supposedly found on the Pennsylvania side of the river. Some unnamed person allegedly identified her, but many General Hospital viewers sense that there’s more to come on this front.

General Hospital spoilers hint that this will be a week jam-packed with exciting developments and the chaos kicks into full gear on Monday.