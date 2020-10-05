SZA Confirms She Dated Drake As A Teenager, But She Wasn’t Underage

Singer SZA has confirmed that she did, in fact, date Drake for a while when she was a teenager, InTouch Weekly reported. However, the word that preceded the word “-teen” in her age at the time was “eight,” not “seven,” meaning that their relationship was neither illegal nor creepy.

As People previously reported, last week fans took Drake to task for the following line his tune “Mr. Right Now.”

“‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he says in the lyrics.

Fans doing some quick math figured out that in 2008, Drake would have been 21 or 22 and SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, would have been 17. Unless, that is, their relationship had taken place between November 8 and December 31 of that year, after which she’d have been 18 and their tryst wouldn’t have been a crime.

As it turns out, SZA herself confirmed two key aspects of Drake’s claim. Yes, they did date, she said. However, their fling was in 2009, not 2008, meaning she would have been comfortably past her 18th birthday at the time.

“So It was actually 2009 lol????.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered????,” she tweeted.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

She went on to speculate that perhaps the Canadian rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, might have needed a word that rhymed with “wait,” and “nine” didn’t fit the bill.

“lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait,” she said.

Further, she noted that everything was on the up-and-up.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago,” she said in a companion tweet.

Beyond the fact that it was legal, not much is known about Drake and SZA’s fling. Back in 2009, the rapper would have been a well-known actor who had made a name for himself on the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation. SZA, for her part, wouldn’t get big until 2011; back in 2009 the Missouri-born soul singer would have been an anonymous New Jersey woman in her late teens. It’s not clear how they met or how long they dated.

Some time after his relationship with SZA, also in 2009, he began dating Rihanna, as HuffPost later reported.

Meanwhile, name-dropping famous women in his tracks seems to be something of a thing for Drake. For example, he’s mentioned both Kylie Jenner, whom he referred to as a “side piece,” and her sister Kendall in his raps, as well as model Gigi Hadid.