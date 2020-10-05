Celeste Bright Exposes Her Underboob While Wearing Pink Bikini Bottoms & A Bucket Hat: ‘Mondaze’

Blond babe Celeste Bright let it all hang out in her latest Instagram update on Monday afternoon. The model flashed some skin as she opted for a revealing ensemble.

In the sexy shots, Celeste piqued the interest of her followers as she opted for a pair of bold pink bikini bottoms, which were tied over her curvy hips and clung tightly to her petite waist as they showed off her long, lean legs in the process.

She added a teal crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and was so tiny that it exposed her underboob when she lifted her arm. Celeste’s flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the ensemble with a pink bucket hat on her head and a pair of white sneakers.

In the first photo, Celeste stood by the swimming pool with one leg in front of the other. She had one arm hanging at her side as her other hand was placed behind her head. In the background, some green foliage could be seen, as well as an outdoor chair.

The second shot featured her leaning over the railing by the water. She pushed her round booty out and bent one knee as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

She had her long, blond hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders for the snap.

Celeste’s 669,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,700 times within the first 25 minutes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 40 remarks on the pics during that time.

“Hello @celestebrightt you look like angel, I know you dont know me but I REALLY FELL IN LOVE WITH YOU,” one follower wrote.

“Great sexy body Celeste,” another gushed.

“Wow beutyfull [sic] model,” a third social media user declared.

“But why in sneakers?” a fourth person quipped.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit physique in her online pics. She often fills her timeline with photos of her rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a strapless mint green bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach. To date, that post has raked in more than 46,000 likes and over 500 comments.