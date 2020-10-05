Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says No Reporters Listed As Close Contacts

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, she confirmed in a tweet early Monday afternoon. She joins a lengthening list of people associated with President Donald Trump, including the POTUS himself, to have tested positive for the disease in the last few days.

The 32-year-old posted a screenshot of a written press release, in which she confirms that she has come down with the virus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning,” she wrote.

She added that she is not experiencing any symptoms; indeed, the majority of healthy adults who aren’t elderly will experience mild symptoms or no symptoms of the illness, which has killed over 200,000 Americans this year.

She went on to note that she does not believe she has been in close contact with anyone outside of the White House inner circle since her diagnosis.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House medical unit,” she added.

She went on to claim that she did not have any knowledge that Trump adviser Hope Hicks was carrying the virus last week. Hicks is believed to be the person who exposed not only Trump, but also many others closely affiliated with him, to the pathogen.

McEnany concluded by stating that, consistent with the advice of medical professionals, she will be going into quarantine until further notice.

“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely,” she wrote.

McEnany is married to Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Sean Gilmartin, with whom she has an 11-month-old daughter, Blake. It remains unclear if she has potentially exposed either of them to the pathogen.

By contrast, another person close to Trump — adviser Kellyanne Conway — is believed to have contracted COVID-19 and exposed her family. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Conway’s teenage daughter, Claudia, has confirmed that she tested positive for the virus.

McEnany’s diagnosis brings to 11 the number of people closely affiliated with Trump who have tested positive for the virus in the past few days, as CNN reported. Trump himself; First Lady Melania Trump; the aforementioned Hope Hicks; Trump’s assistant Nicholas Luna; Republican Senators Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, and Ron Johnson; the aforementioned Conway; Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien; RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie join the president in having contracted the virus in recent days.