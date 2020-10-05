‘DWTS’ Star Chrishell Stause Slays In Skinny Jeans Ahead Of Hair-Flipping Foxtrot With Gleb Savchenko

The 'Selling Sunset' beauty whips her hair to a Harry Styles song in the ballroom.

Chrishell Stause is ready for an unconventional foxtrot for her next performance on Dancing with the Stars.

The 39-year-old actress and realtor shared two new photos to her Instagram page as she rehearsed for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. In the photos, Chrishell wore skintight jeans and raised her arms high as Gleb fell to one knee below her. In the second snap, the actress wildly whipped her hair as Gleb held her in his arms.

In the caption to the pics of the duo’s sultry moves, Chrishell admitted that their dance to the Harry Styles song “Adore You” was not what she imagined a foxtrot would be like. She also promised to channel her “soap vixen ways” to combat her nerves during the live show.

In the comments to the photos, fans reacted to what appears to be a very different kind of foxtrot.

“Ummmm you sure this isn’t Dirty Dancing?” one fan wrote, to which Chrishell replied, “Honestly the nicest thing you could say.”

Others zeroed in on Chrishell’s wild tresses as they told her her “hairography” looked amazing.

“Whip that hair girl you got this,” wrote celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake.

“STUNNING. E!’s new show — Selling Hairflips. What an absolute vibe. Slay all day queen,” a third fan chimed in.

“I hope that’s not your hair in his right hand,” another fan said of the pics. “Y’all look great together though! ”

“Ok I just zoomed in. That 100% IS,” Chrishell replied. ” Ummmmm.”

Other commenters thought Gleb looked just like late Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze in the sizzling hot pics, which can be seen below.

While she admitted that her nerves still get the best of her come showtime, Chrishell seems to be more confident each week on Dancing with the Stars. When one commenter described her as being mediocre, the gorgeous DWTS contender fired back to say the hater’s nasty words made her laugh.

“I had an amazing day & no troll can kill my vibe,” she wrote.

As for how she plans to channel her inner soap vixen, fans know that Chrishell got her start in acting on the now-defunct ABC soap opera, All My Children, before landing roles on The Young & the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

Chrishell now works as a luxury realtor and is a main star on the reality show Selling Sunset, where her high-profile divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley painfully played out as Netflix’s cameras rolled.