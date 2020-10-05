Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Voluptuous Hips While Wearing A Colorful Bikini In The Maldives

Ana Cheri treated her Instagram followers to yet another insanely gorgeous snap on Monday morning. The model flaunted her voluptuous hips while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Ana looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a colorful bikini. The teeny top featured a teal, pink, and purple color pattern throughout the thickly woven material. The garment boated thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline to expose her incredible cleavage.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her slender waist as they showed off her thick thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the shot.

The suit also included some braided straps that connected to her bottoms, crossed over her chest, and tied around her neck. She accessorized the look with a ring on one hand and some gold bracelets around her wrist.

Ana posed with her hip pushed out and one leg in front of the other. She left one arm hanging at her side, as the other came up so that she could run her fingers through her hair. She pulled her shoulders back and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a bright blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds could be seen. A stunning ocean view was also visible. In the caption of the post, Ana revealed that the photo was taken in The Maldives.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

Ana’s over 12.5 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 81,000 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 670 comments during that time.

“Wow so beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Your trip made me want to visit Maldives so bad,” remarked another.

“Beautiful and charming as always!” a third comment read.

“Ugh. Goals,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her hourglass shape online. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and skimpy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently piqued the interest of her fans while wearing a white sports bra and some animal-print shorts. To date, that post has earned over 48,000 likes and more than 520 comments.