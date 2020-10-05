Jade Thirlwall Poses Topless In ‘Trash’ Joggers From Her Skinnydip Range

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer currently has her own clothing line with brand Skinnydip and took to the social media platform to model some of the attire from the range.

In the first shot, the “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker bared all and went completely topless. Thirlwall showcased the tattoo inked on the side of her body while covering her breasts. The 27-year-old opted for high-waisted white joggers that said “trash” on the back in silver jewels. She tied her wavy blond and brunette locks up in a ponytail and kept her nails short for the occasion.

Thirwall was captured in a kitchen location. She posed side-on and gave fans an eyeful of her side boob. The X Factor raised her hand to her lips and sported a cheeky mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Thirwall bent forward while doing the dishes. She showed off the detailing of the garment from behind as well as the tattoo going down her spine.

In the third and final frame, Thirlwall was snapped on a bed with a matching hoodie. She went barefoot for the occasion and wore her locks down. The songstress wrapped one foot underneath her thigh and placed one hand underneath her chin. Thirlwall looked directly at the camera lens with a pout and appeared to be very cozy in her ensemble.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 347,000 likes and over 3,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“YOU REALLY CAME AT US ON A MONDAY AFTERNOON WITH THIS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“what are doing to me to us to everyone i can’t breathe,” another person shared.

“Sorry are you trying to make me even more gay??” remarked a third fan.

“Queen of saving the planet, one thirst trap at a time x,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Thirlwall. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a red dress that featured a mini slit and fell way above her upper thigh area. Thirlwall paired the outfit with thigh-high boots off the same color while sporting her wavy blond locks down with a middle part. She wrapped herself up in a black blazer jacket with no sleeves and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish.