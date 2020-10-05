Madi Edwards Sizzles In An Emerald Green Bra On Instagram: ‘Afternoon Delight’

Madi Edwards shared another sizzling series of photos on her Instagram page over the weekend. The October 4 update included three new snaps that captured the Australian beauty in skimpy attire.

The first image showed Madi posed in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a gray wall as an abundance of sunshine spilled over her figure, illuminating her face and creating a shadow on her arms. Madi held her cellphone in one hand, directing her gaze toward the device to ensure she snapped the perfect angle. She pursed her lips while flaunting her incredible curves in a skimpy outfit.

The photo was cropped near her ribs, but Madi’s audience was still treated to a great view of her body. She sported an emerald green bra with a plunging neckline that allowed ample cleavage to come spilling out the top. The garment was constructed of lace, and the cups were trimmed with scalloped fabric, drawing further attention to her chest.

The second photo showed Madi posed against the same dark backdrop. She directed her stare off-camera while sunshine could still be seen spilling across her face. In the third photo, the model showed her silly side, sticking out her tongue as she looked into the camera.

Madi’s look called for a few accessories, including a gold necklace with three pendants. She added a few rings to her left hand to match, providing her skin-baring attire with just the right amount of bling. Madi styled her dark tresses with a middle part, and they cascaded over her shoulders and grazed her chest.

The geotag of the post indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California.

Madi penned a cheeky caption to go along with the photos and added a few star emoji. It comes as no surprise that the image has accrued a ton of attention from her 700,000-plus fans. More than 18,000 social media users have double-tapped the post and over 100 left comments.

“Honestly….we would love to work with you!!! Love this look,” one fan commented, adding a few red hearts.

“Angel of Beauty from another planet. Mesmerising,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Green is exceptional on you,” another follower complimented alongside a single flame emoji.

“Ur beauty is classic like barbie doll. U are a remarkable creature babe,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Madi has been treating her audience to plenty of smoking-hot content in the past few weeks. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the Australian model smoldered in a white lingerie set. She was promoting Bali Body lotion as she posed in her bathroom.