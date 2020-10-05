WWE Spoilers: Two ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstars Reportedly Set To Be Traded In Upcoming Draft

The next WWE draft is set to take place this month, and the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer has revealed that two Friday Night SmackDown superstars who could be set to join Monday Night Raw.

As documented by Ringside News, Meltzer noted that John Morrison and AJ Styles will reportedly head over to the red brand. According to the journalist, Vince McMahon tends to book performers to lose prior to the draft. This is in order to give other superstars a rub.

Morrison lost to Otis on the latest episode of SmackDown, which gave the Heavy Machinery member some momentum in his ongoing rivalry with The Miz. Styles, meanwhile, put over Jey Uso as the latter performer continues his feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Both superstars losing shouldn’t hurt their momentum if they’re moving shows. Drafts are used to rejuvenate careers and give the talent a change of scenery in order to keep them fresh. Being moved to Raw will be a reset of sorts for Morrison and Styles.

The decision to reportedly send Styles to the red brand may have been motivated by backstage drama, however. As The Inquisitr recently documented, “The Phenomenal One” has had some personal beef with Paul Heyman in recent times. He called Heyman a liar and accused him of throwing performers under the bus.

Now that Heyman is working alongside Reigns on the blue brand, officials might want to keep him away from Styles in order to keep the peace between both parties. Styles recently claimed that the beef is water under the bridge, but there is certainly no love lost between the pair.

The Inquisitr report highlighted, it could also be a case of the show not having enough room for Styles and Reigns in the main event scene. They’re both heels, and “The Big Dog” looks set to hold the Universal Championship for the foreseeable future.

The Ringside News article pointed out that the company has only decided on eight wrestlers to trade so far, all of whom are reportedly regarded as top talent. Styles and Morrison — both of whom have won several titles in their careers — fit the bill in that regard.

Chelsea Green and other NXT stars have also been rumored to make their debuts during the upcoming shake-up. Green has been waiting to make an appearance for months, and the draft seems like the ideal opportunity to bring her back into the fold.