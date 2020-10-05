Bebe Rexha Displays Shapely Thighs And Killer Curves In A Bodysuit & Fishnets Next To Scantily Clad Doja Cat

The singers looked phenomenal in a stunning visual that accompanied a major announcement.

After teasing a special announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday, Bebe Rexha followed through with some exciting news this morning that was accompanied by a hot photo featuring a special guest. The sizzling upload hit the singer’s page just moments ago abut has already been showered with love by her 10.3 million followers.

In the post, Bebe delighted her adoring fans with the news that she would be releasing a new single at the end of the week, and prompted them to pre-save the tune using the link in her Instagram bio. The track, entitled “Baby I’m Jealous,” will feature rapper Doja Cat, and will mark Bebe’s first musical release since “You Can’t Stop The Girl” in September 2019, which was featured in the Disney film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Bebe further excited her fans with a stunning visual to promote her upcoming work that captured both ladies looking fierce and flawless in scanty ensembles as they posed in what appeared to be the jungle. The newly red-headed songstress rocked a form-fitting nude bodysuit with a fishnet overlay and shiny, emerald green cups that showcased her ample cleavage. The one-piece had a daringly high-cut design that showcased the star’s shapely thighs and toned legs, and thick seems along its bodice that flattered the star’s flat tummy.

The 31-year-old added a nude skirt with a scandalous front slit as an extra layer to her look that flowed behind her as she worked the camera. It was cinched tightly around her hips with a green leather belt, emphasizing her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Bebe also added a pair of fishnet stockings and strappy gold stilettos, as well as a set of dangling statement earrings for a bit of bling.

Doja Cat, meanwhile, showed even more skin in the shot as she went scantily clad in an eye-popping bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a strapless top with cups fashioned to look like the leaves of the trees behind her, and had a plunging neckline that showed off the star’s voluptuous chest. The matching bottoms almost appeared to have been painted on to the 24-year-old’s lower half thanks to a translucent waistband that was easy to miss upon first glance at the shot. The racy garment also boasted a cheeky cut that offered a glimpse at Doja’s pert derriere.

The post instantly captured the attention of Bebe’s online audience, hundreds of whom rushed to the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming single.

“The queen with the queen OMG CANNOT WAIT,” one person wrote.

“The collab we never knew we needed,” quipped another fan.

“Y’all are slaying this look,” a third follower praised.

“Bout to break the internet,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 241,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.