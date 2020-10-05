YouTube Star Tana Mongeau Reportedly Accused Of Committing Voter Fraud, Loses YouTube Verification

YouTube sensation, Tana Mongeau, has apparently lost her YouTube verified status. Mongeau may have taken things too far when she offered to provide free nudes to those who proved they cast their ballots for presidential candidate Joe Biden. TMZ speculates the loss of verification may be a result of her #BootyForBiden campaign.

Mongeau recently started a successful OnlyFans account, and she allegedly used it to obtain votes for her favorite candidate. In a since-deleted tweet, posted on September 30, she claimed that she would send a free nude to fans who provided proof that they voted for the democratic nominee, linking to her OnlyFans and including the hashtag “booty for Biden.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

There is speculation that through this promotion, Mongeau committed electoral voter fraud, a felony. U.S. Code § 597 lays out the rules.

“Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate; and Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote— Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.”

In addition to the star’s potential fraudulence, those who participated may have committed multiple crimes as well. While participating in the potential solicitation, some fans took photos of their ballots as proof.

One Twitter user posted a photo of his ballot and tweeted to Mongeau, demanding the free nude he was promised.

“Hand it over.”

While this may not be an issue in every state, it is illegal to take photos of your ballot in multiple states, according to National Conference of State Legislatures.

This scandal may have dire consequences for Mongeau and her social media career. The loss of her verification status could directly affect her revenue, sponsorships, monetization, and more.

She was given fair warning by social media followers, though. Before she was unverified, fans were sounding the alarm on the scandal.

“This is super illegal & honestly could damage biden’s [sic] campaign more than help,” a Twitter user replied to the news of Mongeau’s promotion on September 30.

Then on October 2, another Twitter user wrote a post along the same lines.

“It’s 2020 why am I not surprised that @tanamongeau is committing voter fraud.”

It remains unclear whether Mongeau’s verification was lost as a result of her potential fraud, or something else.