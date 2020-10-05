Jessica Simpson, 40, Flaunts Muscular Thighs In Tight Spandex Shorts: ‘Empowered For A New Week’

The mother-of-three stunned as she modeled some gear from her clothing line.

Jessica Simpson, 40, treated her fans to a stunning new Instagram pic on Monday morning as she modeled some athletic gear from her clothing line. The mother-of-three slayed as she flashed her muscular thighs in a pair of skimpy shorts.

In the sexy snap — which was posted to the IG account of her clothing brand — Jessica looked smoking hot as she opted for a pair of black and white printed spandex bottoms. The garment exposed her killer legs as it wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist.

She added a matching color block top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a half-zipper at the top, which she left undone to show off a bit more skin. She accessorized the look with rings on both of her hands and a pair of black sneakers.

Jessica posed outside in a straw field. She had her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She placed one hand on her hip as the other rested on her inner thigh. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a cloudy blue sky could be seen, as well as rolling golden hills and some green foliage. In the caption of the post, Jessica revealed her excitement and feeling of empowerment over the beginning of a brand new week.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that she pushed over one shoulder.

The 327,000-plus followers on the account didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 560 times within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave some complimentary messages.

“Beautiful as always! Super cute outfit!” one follower stated.

“This outfit is straight fire. You are stunning. I can’t believe you’re 40 years old. How can I look this good. Share your secrets girl. Rushing over to buy this right now! Lots of love!!” another gushed.

“Oh my God you look amazing and so hot in those shorts. You are such a style icon and I draw so much inspo from your looks. Keep slaying hottie,” a third user wrote.

“Looking great as always Jess. Love your sporty vibes,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently wowed her followers when she showed off her petite waist in a brown floral dress alongside her pregnant sister. To date, that post has garnered more than 206,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.