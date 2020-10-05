Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Smoking Hot In A Black Jumpsuit: ‘All Dressed Up, And NOWHERE To Go’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is smoking hot in a black jumpsuit. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was lovely as she stood in a kitchen in a stunning one-piece outfit to the delight of her 3.3 million followers who have liked the image over 114,000 times thus far. Sarah Michelle, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jr. and a mother to two children Charlotte and Rocky, appeared younger than her 43 years in the snap.

The simple outfit was crafted with several interesting style details that made it stand out from simpler versions of the infinitely wearable ensemble.

It featured a low V-neckline that showed off her decollete. The front featured vertical shirring almost to the waist. On the shoulders, a large ruffle detail was seen atop each arm and extended out in a vertical line from the garment. It had a high elastic waist and cropped pant legs.

Sarah Michelle hitched her thumbs in her pockets for a jaunty look.

She finished her outfit with nude, strappy heels that made her legs look long and lean. Dark toenails peeked out from the toes of her shoes.

Sarah Michelle wore her blond hair cut into shaggy waves that framed her face and fell slightly atop her shoulders. She looked directly at the camera in the snap. Small button earrings were attached to her earlobes.

The photograph appeared to have been taken in an expansive kitchen.

She posed in front of a honey-colored sturdy table that was placed atop a tan-and-white area rug. This added an accent to the room’s light wooden flooring. Dark wood low-backed chairs featured cream-colored cushions.

The room was painted white. A gray backsplash dominated the area above the stainless steel appliances. Oil-rubbed light fixtures were suspended from the ceiling, which had three skylights. Large windows allowed a lot of light to enter the room. A dark wood barn style door was affixed to one wall.

Several fans asked the actress if the pic was taken in her home. One astute follower noted that the area looked strikingly similar to BH 90210 star Shannen Doherty’s abode. The two women are friendly so it was quite possible the image was snapped there.

Fans of the actress, who got her start on television playing Susan Lucci’s daughter Kendall Hart on All My Children in 1993, thought she looked spectacular.

“That’s that classic full-body SMG pose!!!” remarked one follower.

“What a beauty! And that kitchen wow!” penned a second fan.

“Except when you have to use the restroom. Worth the sacrifice, though,” joked a third Instagram user of the look of the outfit.

“If Buffy was a 2020 series do u think she would have worn a jumpsuit?” queried a fourth follower of the fan-favorite actress.