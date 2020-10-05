Secret Service Agent Says ‘You Can’t Say No’ After Trump’s Ride Around Walter Reed While COVID-19 Positive

President Donald Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Yesterday he took a widely criticized car trip around the hospital – a move which many said put the Secret Service Agents in the vehicle at risk of exposure. CNN reported that anonymous members of the president’s detail gave them insight into what happened Sunday afternoon.

There is growing alarm at the apparent disregard for the safety of the Secret Service detail that provides the president and first family’s security. Several have tested positive after traveling with Trump for political rallies, and so far, the numbers for how many tested positive after the president’s diagnosis have not been released.

“That should never have happened,” said one agent who is part of the group that works with the president and his family.

“I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them,” the agent said. “The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.”

Unfortunately, the agents are not allowed to participate in activities that would put the president at risk, but they do not have the same option to keep themselves from being put in danger.

“You can’t say no,” another veteran agent said.

While several agents expressed dismay at the reckless behavior, at least one told the network that the president was not attempting to kill off his detail even though the situation was unconventional. The group took steps to protect those who joined Trump in the Suburban, including personal protective equipment, and it appeared as if others in the vehicle wore face masks, eye protection, and disposable gowns over their clothing.

Tia Dufour / Getty Images

Outside of the Secret Service, others spoke out about how bad an idea Trump’s impromptu parade to wave to supporters gathered outside the hospital was considering his infection. An MSNBC report described the move as “insanity.”

An attending physician at the hospital, Dr. James P. Phillips, tweeted his concern for those in the car for the drive around. The doctor noted that people in the vehicle, protected against biological warfare and bulletproof, needed to quarantine for 14 days after riding with Trump. In a worst-case scenario, they might get sick and could even face serious complications or death from the novel coronavirus infection.

While plenty of people agreed with Phillips’ assessment of the situation, other Twitter users wondered why it was a problem since they all wore masks while they were near the president.

“But I thought masks worked?” replied Lauren Witzke, a United States Senate candidate from Delaware.

Several users pushed back against the mask criticism, noting that the president wasn’t wearing one, making them less effective, especially in a small, enclosed space.