Madison Woolley Puts Booty On Show In White Thong Swimsuit

Madison Woolley tantalized her Instagram followers on Monday, October 5, with a sizzling-hot snapshot that highlighted her pert derriere. In the new update, the Aussie bombshell rocked a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer curves.

Madison wore a white monokini from a brand called Myraswim. Her pose made it hard to get a full look at the front side of her swimwear. From what was visible, the garment had cut-outs along her back that displayed more skin. It had a halter neck design, which helped highlight her slim arms. The straps that provided support for the piece clung to her neck.

The back of the swimwear had high leg cuts that exposed a lot of skin from her waist down to her hips. The color of the piece complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

Madison was snapped outdoors, clad in her scanty attire. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney, Australia. She sat on a white iron chair with her toned backside directed to the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot.

The babe placed both of her hands on the table in front of her and looked over her shoulder. She gazed directly into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The bright sunlight illuminated the scene, which also made her sun-kissed complexion glow.

Madison sported a ring and a wide-brimmed straw hat with her beach day attire. She had her hair down and opted for a natural hairstyle with her locks mostly straight.

The influencer wrote a short caption about her new YouTube video, urging her fans to watch the “vlog.” She also gave credit to her bikini sponsor, Myraswim, by tagging the brand in the picture.

In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 10,300 likes and upward of 100 comments. Many of her online supporters, including a few fellow models, dived into the comments section with gushing messages.

Users of the social media platform mentioned how sexy she looked, while countless other followers raved about her cheeky display. Some admirers had difficulty expressing their feelings for the model. Instead, they used a mix of emoji to get their point across.

“I am so obsessed with your newest vlog. I have already watched it twice, and I can’t wait to hear what you have in store!” one of her fans commented.

“You look absolutely stunning! May you have a great week ahead!” wrote another admirer.

“You are the prettiest lady with the sexiest abs, legs, and booty. Wow,” added a third social media user.