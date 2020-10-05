Salma Hayek, 54, Flaunts Tiny Waist In A Butterfly-Print Dress And Gets Reflexology Done On Her Feet

Salma Hayek started her week on a relaxing note with some reflexology on her feet. She took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a photo from the massage therapy session, though upon first glance, it seemed as if the actress was having a blissful moment with some of her favorite shoes.

The 54-year-old was seen laying on top of a navy blue-and-white carpeted floor in the October 5 addition to her feed. She rested her head on top of a pile of strappy platform heels and wore a pleasant look over her face as she closed her eyes in a sensual manner. The moment certainly looked like the Grown Ups star was having a “shoegasm.” However, she explained in the caption that in reality, she had someone performing the pressure therapy on her feet outside of the frame.

Salma was all dolled up in for the experience in a gorgeous A-line dress with a bold butterfly-print that clung to her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways. The piece had a high crew neckline and fit snugly over her chest with thick, flattering seams over the bodice that highlighted her voluptuous assets. It also had semi-sheer sleeves that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The frock proceeded to cinch in at the brunette beauty’s midsection, accentuating her trim waist and flat tummy before flowing down around her legs. Its excess fabric bunched up messily at her sculpted thighs and derriere, indicating that the garment may have been a midi or even maxi length style.

The Frida star’s only accessories seemed to be her eclectic shoe collection behind her, which all appeared to be from the luxury label Gucci. She also opted for a simple style for her brunette locks, leaving them down in a sleek middle part as she posed.

The shot quick proved to be a hit with Salma’s 16.1 million followers, racking up more than 77,000 likes within just one hour of going live. Over 500 notes flooded the comments section as well.

“Beautiful shoes, I need some!” one person wrote.

“I love your dress,” praised another fan.

“Salma you are adorable today! I love this pic of you! You look amazing,” a third follower gushed.

“You are always beautiful. Same as you were 25years ago. Take care of yourself and be safe,” added a fourth admirer.

Salma seems to have been taking it easy the last few days, but has continued to delight her fans with new additions to her Instagram page. Yesterday, the actress shared a series of photos that captured her lounging outside and soaking up some sun with her adorable dog Lobito.