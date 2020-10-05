Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Pregnant, Sources Say, Recent ‘Hints’ To The Contrary

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant, sources told TMZ. Hints that have propped up on social media and on E! network publicity, though attention-grabbing and possibly suggesting a bun in the oven, are not what they appear.

Kourtney has three children with her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick: son Mason Dash, daughter Penelope Scotland, and son Reign Aston. And since her pregnancies and births have been a key part of the show on which she appears, it would make sense that a fourth would feature prominently in an upcoming season.

Back on September 15, E! dropped a trailer for Season 19 of the ever-popular reality-drama series. The bit, which can be seen below via YouTube, focused mainly on the clan’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, such as by having to home-school unruly children.

However, as TMZ reported at the time, trailer “insinuated” that not only are Kourtney and Scott back together, but that they’re expecting Baby #4.

Further, the magazine pointed to some other “evidence” that the preview hinted at a baby brewing. Neither Kourtney nor Scott were known at the time to be romantically linked to anyone else, suggesting that perhaps the were willing to add another child to their brood. Similarly, in an Instagram post that she later deleted, Kourtney didn’t react to the supposed hints at a pregnancy in the preview.

“Check out Kourtney’s reaction, or lack thereof. It’s revealing, to say the least,” TMZ said of the post.

A few days later, on September 25, the rumor mill kicked into overdrive when Kourtney posted a photo on Instagram, showing a shadow cast by her hand. To some viewers, the way she held her fingers looked as if she was deliberately creating a shadow that revealed a woman sporting a baby bump.

It didn’t help matters that Kourtney provided absolutely no caption and no context for the pic, save for an emoji of a zebra.]

Fans took it as a hint that she is expecting.

“I’m confused???? Is she pregnant?,” wrote one user.

“Are you pregnant or just me,” asked another.

As it turns out, sources close to the family say that Kourtney is not pregnant. The trailer was just cleverly edited to be a teaser for the next season, and the Instagram shadow was nothing more than Kourtney having some fun.

Meanwhile, sources also confirm that she and the father of her kids are not back together romantically, though they reportedly remain good friends and co-parents.