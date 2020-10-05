Maria Menounos Flaunts Killer Abs In A Crop Top & Oversized Flannel: ‘Happy Fall!’

Maria Menounos’ most recent social media share has her fans feeling major fall vibes. The television personality took to Instagram on Sunday to share two new snaps that showed her enjoying the outdoors.

The first image in the October 4 series captured Menounos posed in the middle of a street lined with tall trees and greenery. She showed off her stamina by squatting down and raising her arms in the air as colorful leaves fell around her figure. Menounos looked directly into the lens, smiling from ear to ear. The second image in the set saw her posed in the same way, but it was snapped at a closer angle.

Menounos showcased her killer figure in a sexy, fall-inspired outfit. On her upper half, she rocked a black crop top with a straight neckline that covered her collar. The piece cut off at her ribs, allowing her to flaunt her rock-hard abs. She teamed the skimpy top with an oversized flannel with a black, blue, and yellow plaid pattern. She wore the sleeves rolled to her elbows, and the front was unbuttoned.

Menounos opted for a pair of sexy leggings to complete her attire. It had a thick waistband that stretched tightly over her navel, accentuating her tiny waist and midsection. The garment clung tightly to her muscular thighs and was snug all the way to her ankles. She wore the bottom of the pants tucked into a pair of black boots that tied the outfit together.

The television personality rocked a silver bracelet on her right wrist and added a pair of dripping earrings to match. Menounos pulled back her hair in a high and tight ponytail and wore it on either side of her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, she excitedly wished her fans a “happy fall!” She also made sure to tag her photographer.

Instagrammers have not been shy about showing their admiration for the image. More than 16,000 social media users double-tapped the post, and nearly 150 left comments. Several followers applauded Menounos’ fit figure, and many others wished her a happy fall in return.

“Are you always as full of energy as you seem? I am jealous!” one social media user asked, adding a few smiley face emoji to the comment.

“I see your face and I just have to smile! Thanks for being you and doing all the wonderful things you do to make this crazy world better!!!” another exclaimed.

“If I hit the heart 50 times, does it tell you each time?.. absolutely beautiful!!” a third complimented.