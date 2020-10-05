Casey Costelloe Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini Top & Rocks White Daisy Dukes On The Beach

Casey Costelloe celebrated her “absolute favorite time of the year” with a trip to the beach, where she showed some serious skin in yet another revealing ensemble. The Aussie model took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a sizzling snap from her time by the ocean, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

The image was taken at Spoon Bay in Australia, per the geotag, and captured the blond bombshell enjoying the extra sunlight that came along with Daylight Savings in the Land Down Under this past weekend. She stood directly in front of the camera, pushing her hips to the side to emphasize her curves while spreading her legs apart in the soft white sand.

A beautiful sunset lit up the cloudless sky and created a breathtaking background to the shot, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her audience as she put on a busty show in an itty-bitty bikini top that left very little to the imagination.

Casey nearly spilled out of her light blue swim top, which a geotag indicated was from Andi Bagus. The piece had a plunging neckline and minuscule crocheted cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous chest, exposing her ample cleavage and sideboob, as well as a scandalous amount of underboob as she worked the camera. It had thin, stringy straps as well that wrapped tightly around her neck, offering a good look at her toned shoulders and arms along the way.

The Australian beauty opted for a pair of white Daisy Dukes rather than the counterpart of her bikini to complete her outfit. The shorts fit snugly on her lower half, highlighting her curvy hips and trim waist. The bottoms had a tattered hemline that hit right at the top of her toned thighs and boasted a high-rise waistband that drew eyes toward her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The racy snap fared well with Casey’s 774,000 followers, many of whom have flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the social media star with love.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful,” one person praised.

“You’re a pretty lady for sure,” quipped another fan.

“The beauty you have is something of not believing, Casey. And of course, your body is getting more and more stunning every day that happens,” a third follower gushed.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 4,300 likes within six hours of going live.