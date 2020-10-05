Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke’s Final Battle With Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 5 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will fight for her man up until the very end. Even though it is Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) wedding day, she refuses to give up on him and rushes to the Forrester mansion, per Highlight Hollywood.

An Ex Rushes To The Rescue

Brooke was devastated by the news that Ridge was going ahead with the nuptials. She had been so sure that he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) would not renew their vows. She knows that they share a connection that Shauna cannot compete with. So, when the dressmaker updated her on his redo wedding, she had been shocked and pleaded with him not to go through with it.

Now that their big day has arrived, Brooke is determined not to give up. As she told Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), she’s positive that her ex-was manipulated into marrying the former Las Vegas showgirl. She just needed a little time to find out how Shauna and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Denise Richards) had manipulated him.

Brooke also stated that she needed to convince Ridge that there was nothing going on between her and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She did not love the media mogul and had made a mistake by kissing him. She told Donna that she needed to put a stop to the ceremony and made for the Forrester mansion.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke battles with Quinn on Ridge and Shauna’s wedding day. pic.twitter.com/0QNP5v5wvC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 5, 2020

Brooke’s Final Battle With Quinn

Brooke arrives at Quinn’s house and immediately the two begin to spar, as seen in the above image. There’s no love lost between these two rivals ever since Brooke encouraged Eric Forrester (John McCook) to leave his wife. They have been warring since the incident, with Quinn currently having the upper hand in their fight.

Brooke accuses the Dark Queen of breaking up her marriage. She doesn’t know how she and Shauna manipulated him into sending the divorce docs but she knows that he would never have done so of his own accord. She knows Ridge would have, at the very least, have let her know that he was ending their marriage.

Quinn knows that she and Shauna schemed by forwarding the docs to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) from Ridge’s phone. However, both women swore that they would never tell a living soul. She wants to rid the Forrester family of Brooke and replace her with her best friend.

The Dark Queen will give as good as she gets. Quinn will gloat because she knows that Ridge means everything to Brooke and won’t hesitate to rub salt in the wounds. Ridge is due to marry Shauna and prove to the world that he wants to keep his commitment to the former dancer.

Little do they know that this will be their final battle. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) overheard Shauna and Quinn when they recently recapped their shenanigans via video chat. She went to Ridge to stop the wedding and tell him the truth about his bride-to-be.

Quinn will be out of the Forrester mansion when Eric learns about her deceit. And in the end, Brooke will win the war.