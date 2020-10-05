Corrie Yee Goes Full Glam While Wearing A Revealing String Bikini In Dubai

Brunette beauty Corrie Yee went full glam in her most recent Instagram share on Monday morning. The model flaunted her killer curves as she opted for a racy ensemble while posing in Cove Beach, Dubai.

In the sexy shots, Corrie looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a dark-colored string bikini. The top boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage, as well as thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms hung low on her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shots.

She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and some small earrings. She also added a pair of dark sunglasses and ankle bracelets, as well as a pair of strappy black heels.

In the first photo, Corrie stood in front of an outdoor bed made up with white linens. Some white drapes were tied to the wooden frame of the bed as they billowed in the breeze.

Corrie posed with her hip pushed out and both of her hands on her sunglasses to lift them away from her face. She bent one knee and wore a sultry expression. In the second shot, she sat down with a drink in her hand and her phone in the other as she arched her back and smiled.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the shots. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the pics, clicking the like button more than 3,500 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 80 comments during that time.

“What a wonderful n stunning look,” one follower wrote.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” another declared.

“You look absolutely ravishing,” a third user gushed.

“Awesome,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a skimpy red two-piece and a printed robe as she walked the beach in The Maldives. To date, that pic raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 250 comments.