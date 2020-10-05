‘Big Brother’ Fans Blast Time Change For Lackluster ‘All-Stars’ Season

'Big Brother: All-Stars' got booted from CBS' Sunday night schedule.

Big Brother fans are frustrated by a scheduling change that some see as a signal that the 22nd season of the show is a flop.

For years, the CBS reality show has aired on Sundays and Wednesdays, with the live eviction episode on Thursday nights. But last week it was announced that Big Brother All-Stars would be moved from Sundays to Mondays, presumably to accommodate the NFL schedule — weekend football games on CBS often cause a delay for the show — and also to make way for a newly-launched primetime movie night that will feature old films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Clueless, Scream and Coming To America.

In the comments section to an Instagram post about the new Big Brother day and time, seen here, viewers blasted the scheduling move and took it as a sign that the Big Brother: All-Stars season should have never happened to begin with.

“Lmao this season is so bad y’all lost the Sunday spot,” one commenter wrote.

“So… you’ve lost so many viewers this season that you’ve now lost your Sunday primetime spot too? Take this as a wake-up call!!” another added.

“Funny how you think we are still watching,” a third viewer wrote.

“Just cancel the season,” another added.

While one fan suggested the change was a good thing because they were tired of 60 Minutes overlapping into Big Brother time on Sunday nights, others pointed out that CBS is already airing football on the first Monday night of the new schedule, which means Big Brother will be pushed back way past its 8 p.m. timeslot.

Others lashed out over the “boring” game in which the returning players refuse to make big moves. Some noted that no one does anything and that all of the veterans seem to be afraid to play Big Brother.

This season of Big Brother has been riddled with issues that have nothing to do with the tune-in time.

Early on, viewers criticized the All-Stars cast that didn’t include some of the biggest players in the history of the game. Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, two of the most popular OG players that fans had been excited to see back in the competition, were picked off early in the game.

In addition, the hopes that a Black contestant would finally win the $500,000 grand prize were also dashed when the last person of color was evicted from the house last Thursday. And on that same night, a production error spoiled a major triple eviction twist that had been teased for a week.