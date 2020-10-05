Kelly Ripa Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In A Leather Dress After Celebrating 50th Birthday

The 50-year-old talk show host stunned.

Kelly Ripa proved age is nothing but a number when she sizzled in a leather dress for the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The mom of three returned to the studio on Monday, October 5, for the first time since her 50th birthday on Friday, October 2, and proudly showed off her fit figure.

In a clip shared to the ABC morning show’s Instagram account, Kelly sauntered down the hallway in her all-black ensemble with a matching waist belt that cinched in her tiny middle.

Her leather dress, which was designed by IRO, featured puffy sleeves down to her mid-forearm. The wrap around front plunged slightly low at the chest to show off her décolletage, and she wore a black top underneath. It finished above the knee but Kelly stayed warm in the New York autumn with a pair of black tights and pointed heels.

She had her blond hair down and explained that she was sucking on a fireball, which she claimed was “immune boosting.”

“Fireball. It’s like ginger, and turmeric, and it smells awful but it tastes much worse,” she joked as she pulled a disgusted face.

The video cut to a look at Ryan Seacrest making his way down the same hallway. Kelly’s co-host joked that his suit was so tight he could “barely move” while he jokingly tried to lift his arms.

The video cut to the two in front of the camera. They continued to sit at separate desks several feet away from one another in line with social distancing guidelines.

But it was Kelly’s leather look that really caught fans’ attention in the comments section of the video, which has been viewed more than 17,000 times.

“Love that dress!” one person wrote.

“Kelly I’m watching you right now, you look amazingly beautiful,” another viewer wrote with a red heart and clapping emoji.

“Kelly looks [three fire emoji],” a third wrote.

“50 never looked so good,” a fourth comment read.

The upload came shortly after the star gave fans a peek at how she celebrated her milestone birthday on Instagram over the weekend.

Kelly shared a series of photos with her 2.8 million followers. They showed her gazing at a display of white roses surrounded by balloons. She also showed off a small, wrapped gift and a card addressed to “wifey” from her husband, Mark Consuelos, as well as her disco ball cake.

“I am 50. There. I said it,” she joked in the caption.