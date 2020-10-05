‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Stuns In Sleek Fall Outfit

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady stunned in a sleek fall outfit. She added her latest look to Instagram for her 698,000 followers who shared their appreciation over 10,000 times and counting.

The blond bombshell wore a lovely autumn ensemble. She sported a jacket by designer Lauren Chan for her clothing line Henning, which crafts luxury clothing in larger sizes. In the caption of the post, Hunter noted that the topper has quickly become a favorite of hers for the cooler months.

She paired that with a dark shirt and leather-style leggings. These pieces gave her a figure-hugging silhouette. High-heeled ankle boots with pointed toes and zippers on the side finished off her look.

Hunter fashioned her straight blond tresses into soft waves at the bottom that fell casually over her shoulders. Her hair appeared to be shorter than her usual style.

She wore large gold hoop earrings with pearl accents as her only visible jewelry.

Hunter stood on a concrete walkway in front of a brick building in what appeared to be a shot taken in a city. She was at eye level with the low windows of the structure. A long, concrete trim was seen in the middle of the building.

The model kept her hands in her pockets as she looked directly at the camera. She had a slight smile on her face and her deep dimples were clearly visible.

Fans of the swimsuit model found the shot to be absolutely breathtaking. They revealed their feelings in the comments section.

“I love the coat, Hunter!!!! Beautiful!!!” commented one share.

“You are effortlessly stunning. City chic in every sense of the word,” remarked a second fan.

“Cheekbones for days! Stunning just stunning,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I adore your confidence,” penned a fourth fan.

Just three days earlier, Hunter switched up her look. She went makeup-free and wore a black hoodie and tank top for a more casual Instagram post, as seen here.

Hunter has become a favorite of fans of the annual sports publication dedicated to the female form as well as on Instagram for her outspoken stand on changing the world’s perception of beauty. Hunter has encouraged her followers to believe in themselves whatever their size. In a social media share seen here, she posted a photo from the most recent issue of the magazine and revealed that despite her own insecurities, she felt sure of herself and confident as she posed in a low-cut swimsuit top.