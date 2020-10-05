‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Stuns In Sleek Fall Outfit

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady stunned in a sleek fall outfit. She added her latest look to Instagram for her 698,000 followers who shared their appreciation over 10,000 times and counting.

The blond bombshell wore a lovely autumn ensemble. She sported a jacket by designer Lauren Chan for her clothing line Henning, which crafts luxury clothing in larger sizes. In the caption of the post, Hunter noted that the topper has quickly become a favorite of hers for the cooler months. The black jacket was a trench style with a belt.

She paired that with a dark shirt and leather-style leggings. These pieces gave her a figure-hugging silhouette. High-heeled ankle boots with pointed toes and zippers on the side finished off her look.

Hunter fashioned her straight blond tresses into soft waves at the bottom that fell casually over her shoulders. Her hair appeared to be shorter than her usual style.

She wore large gold hoop earrings with pearl accents and a dainty necklace.

Hunter stood on a concrete walkway in front of a brick building in the shot. She was at eye level with the low windows of the structure. Concrete trim ran along the side of the building.

The model kept her hands in her pockets as she looked directly at the camera. She had a slight smile on her face, her deep dimples clearly visible.

Fans of the swimsuit model found the shot to be absolutely breathtaking. They revealed their feelings for the image in the comments section.

“I love the coat, Hunter!!!! Beautiful!!!” commented one person.

“You are effortlessly stunning. City chic in every sense of the word,” remarked a second fan.

“Cheekbones for days! Stunning just stunning,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I adore your confidence,” penned a fourth fan.

Just three days earlier, Hunter switched up her look. She went makeup-free and wore a black hoodie jacket and tank top for a more casual Instagram post, as seen here.

Hunter has become a favorite of fans of the annual sports publication’s swimsuit issue. She’s also popular on social media for her outspoken stance on changing society’s views on beauty. Hunter has encouraged her followers to believe in themselves whatever their size. In another social media share, seen here, she posted a photo from the most recent issue of the magazine and revealed that despite her own insecurities, she felt sure of herself and confident as she posed in a low-cut swimsuit top.