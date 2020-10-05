Alexa Collins Shows Off Insane Body In A Front-Tie Bikini: ‘It’s Monday & I’m Ready To Go Lay On The Beach’

Miami model Alexa Collins has been flooding her Instagram feed with sizzling bikini posts as of late, and followers are not complaining one bit. Today’s upload saw the Florida hottie displaying her insane curves in a skimpy string two-piece while posing in an umbrous garden. Despite her shady surroundings, the blond beauty noted that she’s much rather be working on her tan at beach, inviting fans to tag along in her caption. The offer was met with enthusiasm by plenty of her online admirers, leading one Instagrammer to comment, “I’m ready, you look amazing today,” trailed by a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

Alexa’s revealing swimsuit included widely spaced apart cups, which connected through a tiny string tying with a long, loopy bow that draped over the full length of her midriff. The look exposed her deep cleavage in its entirety, while also calling attention to the model’s taut midsection. The bathing also featured high-cut bottoms that showed off her hips and thighs, accentuating her waist with a set of spaghetti strings that stretched high on her body. The item dipped dangerously low in the front, sporting a scooped waistline that fell past her tummy.

All of the straps were a bright-white color, as were the top sides of the long, triangular cups. Meanwhile, the rest of the bikini was a gorgeous punch shade that looked flattering against her bronzed skin, emphasizing Alexa’s golden tan. The stunner added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, rocking large hoop earrings and a band ring on one of her fingers. She seemed to be wearing hair extensions, showing off her long, platinum-blond tresses coiffed in loose waves that tumbled down her shoulders.

The 24-year-old — who will be celebrating her birthday on October 25 — shared two photos, both of which were cropped at the upper thigh and focused on her hourglass frame. In the first pic, Alexa leaned her elbow on her hip bone as she played with a lock of hair. Things got steamier in the second snap, which saw the bombshell parting her legs as she cocked her hip and tugged on her bottoms. She brushed her hair behind her ear and tilted her head in a way that made her cascading locks reach her waist, all the while staring at the camera with longing eyes and provocatively parted lips.

In her caption, Alexa tagged American brand, Kali Swimwear, as the maker of the eye-popping pool item. The double update was a big hit with her fans, racking up more than 10,140 likes and 170-plus messages in the span of two hours.

Her admirers filled the comments section with loving emoji, dropping flattering remarks wherein they gushed over her beauty and incredible figure.

“Ohhh my God you’re sooooooooo beautiful,” wrote one person.

“Alexa just amazing. Wow!!” read a second comment, followed by two fire emoji.

“Burning Hot…,” quipped a third follower, who also ended with a pair of flames.

Just yesterday, the gorgeous blonde flaunted her curves in a flirty pink string bikini that tied on her hips with coquettish bows. A previous post saw her hitting the beach in a sexy black lace-up two-piece.