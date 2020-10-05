Kindly Myers Soaks Up The Sun In Tight Green Bikini: ‘Happy Monday’

Kindly Myers started her Monday morning with a brand new sultry Instagram post, much to the delight of her fans. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” flaunted her incredible curves in a barely-fitting green bikini as she posed by a body of water. Her skimpy ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination.

Kindly’s look featured an incredibly tiny top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The scooping neckline put her ample cleavage on full display and seemed to bring her dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction. Additionally, the smooth fabric did little to cover her sideboob and underboob.

Kindly’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear rested low on the model’s waist to showcase her toned abdomen, while the sides tied up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her muscular legs and pert booty were perfectly framed in the high cuts.

Kindly completed the look with a pair of silver stud earrings and she wore her blond locks down in loose waves.

The photo showed Kindly leaning against a wooden fence overlooking what appeared to be a bay. In the background, a row of individual square units could be seen along a dark brick path, as well as a hut. The bright sun washed over the babe and highlighted her killer muscles. She looked as radiant as ever.

Kindly stood with one knee bent and her booty pushed against the fence. She arched her back and leaned her shoulders forward in a way that accentuated her figure. The stunner stretched one arm out and ran her opposite hand through her hair as she leaned back and embraced the sun.

In the caption, she wished fans a happy start to the week.

The post received more than 4,600 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a major success with Kindly’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are a beautiful woman,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Monday to you too,” another user added.

“Shine bright like a diamond!” a third person wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“Oooooh look at those LEGS babe,” a fourth follower declared.

Kindly always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy, whether she’s wearing swimwear or streetwear. In another share, she rocked a lacy bra and tight blue jeans that hugged her body in all the right places.