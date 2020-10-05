‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Sizzles In A Bikini & Captains Hat On A Yacht, Fans Disapprove

Bachelorette beauty Hannah Brown went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update on Sunday. The reality star looked gorgeous as she celebrated her birthday on a yacht, where she got to be the captain for a bit.

In the sexy shots, Hannah looked stunning as she opted for a tan bikini with black trim. The teeny top clung to her chest and showcased her ample cleavage. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a black skirt to cover her bottoms. The garment wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while showing off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on display. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Hannah sat on the edge of the boat with both of her arms resting in front of her. She bent at the waist to lean forward as she bent both of her knees and tilted her head upward. She wore a black and white captains hat on her head as she beamed a huge smile. In the background, a stunning view could be seen.

The second shot featured Hannah and her friends, which also included Bachelor alums Hannah Godwin and Demi Burnett, sitting in front of the actual captain of the yacht. She wore the same bikini, but added a pair of dark sunglasses.

Hannah’s over 2.7 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their thoughts and feelings about the snaps. The pics garnered more than 214,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. It also gained over 350 comments.

However, not all of her followers were happy about the content of the pics. In fact, many disapproved of the trip and the lack of social distancing and masks that have been seen on Hannah’s timeline throughout the vacation.

“We have 7,631,444 Million infected human beings and 214,570 Dead, so this is disappointing that y’all do not care that you could be spreading the virus and not know it,” one follower stated.

“And Not a mask in sight,” another wrote.

“I love you but…. does covid not exist anymore??” a third comment read.

“Looks like a grand time, but you are aware we are in the middle of a pandemic?” a fourth person wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently rocked the same bikini as she soaked up some sun on the boat. To date, that post has pulled in more than 264,000 likes and over 600 comments.