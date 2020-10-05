Twitter Users Think Donald Trump’s Tweets Are The Result Of Steroid Treatment

President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm Monday morning in which he posted over a dozen all-caps tweets about various topics, and some Twitter users think he may have been tweeting in a state of steroid-induced rage, TMZ reported.

Within the space of a couple of hours early Monday morning, Trump, who is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for COVID-19, posted 19 (so far) tweets about various topics. While some were whole sentences or paragraphs about this or that, such as encouraging Virginians to vote lest their Second Amendment rights be taken away, the majority were two or three words posted in all caps, followed by exclamation points.

LAW & ORDER. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Several users wondered if he may have been under the influence, in a manner of speaking, when he wrote those tweets.

As CNBC reported on Sunday, the president has received dexamethasone, a steroid that has shown promise in treating some patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 symptoms. And although in popular culture steroids can sometimes be associated with athletes illegally using them to bulk up and gain a competitive edge, in fact there are multiple kinds of steroids with multiple legitimate medical uses, such as fighting inflammation.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

However, like all medicines, steroids can have side effects. One side effect, for example, is irritability or anger. Or as it is sometimes colloquially referred to, “‘roid rage.” And in the case of dexamethasone specifically, it can indeed cause aggression, agitation, and similar symptoms in some users, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Some Twitter commenters are convinced that irritability caused by the medicine is informing the president’s tweets.

“The last time I took steroids was in March for Covid. I ripped a t-shirt off of my body from the neck down because the material was scratchy and irritating my skin. Here are Trump’s tweets from the last hour and it’s clear he’s got that ROID RAGE.,” wrote one user, showing a screenshot of all of Trump’s Monday morning tweets.

“Holy sh*t, after the “LOVE” tweet a few days ago trump woke up from that bullsh*t in ALL-CAPS roid rage from all the steroids they’re pumping into his dilapidated, diseased body,” tweeted another.

Accusations of steroid-induced irritability aside, the 45th president does have a tendency to wear his anger on his sleeve. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll showed that 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has a better temperament for the job of president than Trump does. That poll was taken following last Tuesday’s debate, during which the president and his adversary repeatedly talked over each other.