Jen Selter Flaunts Her Gravity-Defying Rear In Hot Pink Leggings On The Beach

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a video clip in which she flaunted her sculpted figure on the beach. Jen started the video in a skimpy bikini, standing on an empty stretch of beach with the waves crashing gently against the shore. The sky was a pale blue and the water stretched out to the horizon, providing a serene backdrop for the motivational clip.

She jumped and the bikini transitioned into a hot pink workout ensemble that showed off her figure to perfection. The skimpy sports bra dipped low in the front, showing off a hint of cleavage, and also displayed plenty of her chiseled abs.

She paired the bra with matching high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her enviable figure, from her slim waist to her pert posterior to her toned thighs and calves. She finished off the look with a pair of pale pink sneakers, despite being in the sand, and her brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail.

Jen kept the setting and equipment simple, bringing out a purple yoga mat, a set of small blue dumbbells, and a recovery beverage from Vital Proteins.

Jen did a few moves, including some bodyweight squats, jump squats, fire hydrants while stretched out on the yoga mat, as well as a few lunge moves and combination moves utilizing the dumbbells to work her arms while simultaneously shaping her lower body.

She paired the sizzling clip with a lengthy caption in which she inspired her followers and shared a few fitness tips for any beginners just starting their journey. She concluded with the message that all the hard work they put into achieving their goals would be worth it in the end, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 95,400 views within 16 hours, and also received 186 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“So helpful!!!” one fan wrote, including a trio of flexing bicep emoji in the comment.

“Get it my girl,” another added, followed by flame emoji.

“THAT COLOR ON YOUUUUUU,” a third follower chimed in, loving the bold hue paired with Jen’s sun-kissed skin and dark locks.

“Absolutely gorgeous Jen,” yet another fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short Boomerang-style update in which she rocked a cropped black sweater and green tie-dye lounge pants. She finished the ensemble with a beanie and neon green socks, and showcased her flexibility by stretching one leg above her head as she recorded the footage with her cell phone, also encased in a tie-dye case.