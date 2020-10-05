Ryan Seacrest’s Ex Shayna Taylor Shows Off Her Curves In Figure-Hugging Yellow Bikini

Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor showed off her curves in a bright yellow bikini. The chef and health and wellness expert uploaded the gorgeous photo to Instagram, where she explained how she has been enjoying the final days of California’s warm weather.

In the snap, Shayna was apparently seated poolside, relaxing on a step. The tan-colored area extended to a tall wall that provided a neutral background. This allowed the bright color of Shayna’s bikini to stand out.

The swimwear hugged her curves. Both the triangle top, displaying some cleavage, and hipster bottoms featured a tan trim with a laced pattern. The addition of the contrasting detail gave the bathing suit a bit of a boho vibe. Shayna’s tanned and toned tummy was prominently displayed in the outfit.

The chef’s long, blond hair was parted in the middle and worn loose. It cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. Shayna wore a gold necklace and a woven silver bracelet, along with two rings on her left hand. She also sported a white manicure.

Shayna was caught mid-pour as she enjoyed a refreshing iced matcha tea with a lemon wedge. She admitted in the caption that while she loved warmer weather, it was fall that caught her attention, including all the festivities that came along with the season.

The blond stunner regularly updates her Instagram followers with snaps that show her robust lifestyle which includes gardening, decorating, and enjoying a healthier version of her favorite foods, as seen here.

She and Ryan had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for eight years. The twosome split in February 2019 before reconciling months later. They most recently broke up in June of this year, reported E! News.

Shayna’s fans adored the stunning photo and applauded her for her commitment to wellness.

“You look great and very natural. I respect it. I want to achieve that,” wrote one follower.

“Has to be one of the most beautiful, classy, healthy, intelligent women on the planet!” noted a second fan.

“You’re a special person Shayna. Beautiful inside and out,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Huge inspiration to many. You fill my life daily with all your wisdom,” penned a fourth follower.

A fifth fan asked how Shayna managed to maintain such a fantastic and healthy body and queried if she was vegan. She replied that she was not and that her diet included mostly plant-based foods, with some meat and eggs.